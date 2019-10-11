Go behind the scenes of the setup for the Jaguars Legends Community Gala

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All the stops are being pulled out for the Legends Community Gala to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Jacksonville Jaguars.



The event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in downtown Jacksonville. It will kick off with a VIP cocktail reception with Jaguars owner Shad Khan. All guests will then walk the red carpet inside the event at 7 p.m.

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and PRI Productions are co-hosting the event.

PRI Productions owner Randy Goodwin said it is one of the biggest events of his own 25-year career and he's pulling out all the stops.

"We have Champagne walls that we've built and it's going to be right here before you walk in," Goodwin told News4Jax

Goodwin said to expect the unexpected with surprise guests, a silent DJ area, body painting, a life-size Battleship board game and more.

"There's entertainment everywhere," he said.

The gala will still be formal and fancy, with the bright lights, big stages and dance floors. But Goodwin said it is anything but a stuffy sit-down dinner celebration.

"PRI has produced a lot of Super Bowl-type parties, so we are sort of going down that road," he said.

Saturday's Legends Community Gala timeline: 6 p.m.-7 p.m.: VIP Sponsor Reception hosted by Shad Khan -- Cocktails & hors d'oeuvres

7 p.m.-8 p.m.: Red Carpet Arrivals

7 p.m.-11 p.m.: Gala Grand Lobby

7 p.m.-7:15 p.m.: DJ (Grand Lobby—DJ Stage)

7:15 p.m.-8:15 p.m.: Electric Violinist (Grand Lobby—Main Stage)

8:15 p.m.-8:25 p.m.: Program (Grand Lobby—Main Stage)

MC (JP Shadrick), Daniel Davis, Mayor Lenny Curry, Tom Coughlin, Shad Khan

8:25 p.m.-9:15 p.m.: The Band Be Easy (Grand Lobby—Main Stage)

9:15 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: DJ (Grand Lobby—Main Stage)

9:30 p.m.: Intro Quad City DJ's

9:30 p.m.-10/10:15 p.m.: Quad City DJ's Performance (Grand Lobby—Main Stage)

10:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m./11 p.m.: DJ (Grand Lobby—DJ Stage)

11 p.m.: Event Concludes

It's a celebration local dignitaries and more than 75 Jaguar legends are expected to attend, including News4Jax sports analyst Mark Brunell.

"It's hard to believe that, in 1995, we were all together for the first time and it's gone really fast. I am so excited, we've put a lot of work into this and it's been months in the planning," Brunell said. "We've never done anything like this before, so we're expecting a good time."

The event is open to the public and tickets are still available at jaxevents.com/events.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund.

"It seems only fitting that we benefit the guy who brought us all together and really changed our lives," Brunell said.

