Jaguars 2018 season in review: RB T.J. Yeldon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The fact T.J. Yeldon had a better year than Leonard Fournette explains everything that went wrong for the 2018 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Position: Running back

2018 Stats: 104 carries, 414 yards, TD – 55 catches, 487 yards, 4 TDs

2018 season in review: From a production standpoint Yeldon was great this season. With Fournette missing six of the first eight games, Yeldon was one of the Jaguars best offensive threats. He did most of his damage catching the ball out of the backfield.

The struggles along the offensive line didn’t allow the Jaguars quarterbacks much time to find receivers down the field. Yeldon finished the year second on the team in catches (55) and touchdowns (4). That’s exactly what you’re looking for out of your No. 2 running back.

That was the good.

The bad: After being drafted in the 2nd round of 2015, Yeldon never developed into a true lead running back. If he had, the Jaguars would’ve had no reason to draft Fournette No. 4 overall in 2017.

Yeldon didn’t play in the final two games of the year.

Tom Coughlin Rips Leonard Fournette And T.J. Yeldon For Sitting On The Bench All Day – Deadspin https://t.co/rMDeNYvxZK pic.twitter.com/twZfAP0IAT — World Weekly News (@WorldWeeklyNew2) December 31, 2018

The above image of him sitting on the bench with Leonard Fournette in the season finale against Houston is a lasting one. Yeldon was active and dressed for the game but it was clear he wasn’t part of the game-plan. Yeldon and Fournette spent nearly the entire game sitting on the bench, prompting the following response from Tom Coughlin.

Tom Coughlin statement on Fournette and Yeldon sitting on the bench:

“I am disappointed in the behavior today from T.J. Yeldon and Leonard Fournette. They were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player.” @Sports4Jax @wjxt4 — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) December 30, 2018

Status for 2019: Yeldon will be an unrestricted free agent. It’s unlikely that he returns to Jacksonville.

