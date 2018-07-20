Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr. suspended without pay for 1st game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dante Fowler Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars was suspended without pay for the first game of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday.

Jaguars Executive Vice President Tom Coughlin released a statement reading:

We were informed today of Dante's one-game suspension and we will abide by the league's ruling. We'll work to get Dante ready to play when he is able to return.

According to the NFL Network, the suspension is the result of Fowler's 2017 arrest in St. Petersburg. Fowler was arrested and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief.

Court records from 2018 show Fowler pleaded no contest to charges related to the incident, where police said Fowler punched a man after a brief argument. Investigators also said Fowler stomped on the man's glasses and threw a bag of his groceries into a pond.

Fowler was found guilty of of battery, criminal mischief and petit theft. He was fined, sentenced to 12 months probation and given 75 hours of community service.

Fowler will be eligible to return to the Jaguars' active roster on Monday, September 10 following the team's September 9 game against the New York Giants, the NFL said. He is still eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

