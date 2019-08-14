Jaguars' preseason home opener: What fans need to know

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles will face off against his former team Thursday night when the Philadelphia Eagles come to Jacksonville.

Well, sort of.

It's likely Foles will spend most, if not all, of the game on the sideline.

But fans can still get a taste of football at TIAA Bank Field when the game kicks off at 7 p.m.

Here's all you need to know before you go:

Parking

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office encourages fans to be in their parking spot no later than 5 p.m. Thursday to make kickoff.

Before you head to the stadium, familiarize yourself with parking maps and parking spaces so you know where you're going, JSO said.

They also suggested taking a photo of where you park because it will be dark when you leave the stadium

Tickets

Just like last season, tickets to 2019 Jaguars games, including the preseason, are completely mobile via the Official Jacksonville Jaguars app.

Attendees should access their tickets before arriving at TIAA Bank Field and save them to a mobile device for easy access.

Game tickets should be pulled up with original barcodes, not screenshots, ready as fans approach the stadium on game day to expedite entrance into the stadium.

The tickets now have a moving barcode that updates every 15 seconds, eliminating the ability to use a screenshot as entry to TIAA Bank Field, and further preventing counterfeit tickets.

Fans can still conveniently transfer tickets to friends or family via email or text using their mobile device.

Fans are encouraged to download or update the free Official Jacksonville Jaguars app on both Apple and Android devices. The Jaguars have also developed a detailed secure digital ticket guide to aid fans in accessing, transferring or selling their tickets for the upcoming season. Fans can access this tutorial and view answers to a list of frequently asked questions at www.jaguars.com/mobiletickets.

Bag policy

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at TIAA Bank Field. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, but, if necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”, or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5.”

Strict size enforcement will be in place for all non-clear bags. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and plan accordingly for traffic. Fans should plan to be inside stadium gates at least one hour prior to kickoff.

Jaguars All-25 featured player

In celebration of the team’s 25th season, the team previously unveiled the Jaguars All-25 presented by Sharpie, a collection of the top 25 non-active players in franchise history, as voted on by members of the local media.

A member of the Jaguars All-25 will be featured at each home game, beginning this Thursday with former LB Kevin Hardy, who was named No. 15.

Hardy was the Jaguars’ first-round draft pick in 1996, and in 1999, he led all AFC linebackers with 10.5 sacks, was named All-Pro by The Associated Press and went to the Pro Bowl for the first time. His 28.5 career sacks rank sixth all-time in Jaguars history.

Hardy will serve as an honorary captain for the game, will sign autographs for fans in the Fan Entertainment Zone from 5:30 to 6 p.m., will appear on the preseason TV broadcast and conduct an interview in-stadium just before halftime.

Play Football Month

August is Play Football Month, a culmination of the NFL’s year-round recognition of youth and high school football. The Jaguars are celebrating young athletes and coaches from around the First Coast throughout Thursday’s game.

Mandarin High School Head Coach Bobby Ramsay, who led his team to a state football championship last season, will lead fans in the first "DUUUVAL" of the game. Ramsay was the Jaguars’ nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award last season. The first DUUUVAL is presented by Duval Motor Company.

Pop Warner football players from Oceanway Sports Association will line up next to the Jaguars on the west sideline during the national anthem. Youth football players from Flagler Warriors Football and Cheer will hold the American flags on the field during the national anthem. At halftime, the Jax Beach Jaguars Pop Warner youth football team will compete against Jaxson de Ville and his team of local and NFL mascots.

Pregame patriotism

Following team introductions, this week’s national anthem will be performed by 12-year-old Victoria Johnson, who has performed on stages around the country and whose debut EP will be released soon.

Alexa Goodwin will interpret for the hearing impaired.

The colors will be presented by a color guard from Naval Station Mayport.

Military honorees

During the game, the Jaguars will honor retired Maj. Gen. Robert Dickman as the Veteran of the Game presented by Dr. Patrick Basile. Dickman served in the United States Air Force for 37 years, including coming out of retirement following the Sept. 11 attacks to serve as the Undersecretary’s Deputy for Military Space.

Dickman was promoted to Major General in September 1994 after serving as the commander of the 45th Space Wing at Patrick Air Force Base and director of the eastern range at Cape Canaveral.

A recipient of the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Dickman was a pioneer in the United States’ commitment to defend the nation’s space systems. Maj. Gen. Dickman will be joined on the field by his wife, Barbara, who also served 20 years in the United States Air Force.

The First Data Veteran-Owned Business of the Game is Imagine Orthopedics represented by its owner, Joel Huebner, who served in the U.S. Navy for more than eight years as a hospital corpsman, combat medic and surgical technologist.

As the game enters the fourth quarter, the Navy Mutual Bell Ringer will be Lt. Cmdr. Corey Leewright. He just completed his final tour as department head at Littoral Combat Ship Training Facility at Naval Station Mayport. Leewright will retire from active duty after 21 years of service in a ceremony on Friday at TIAA Bank Field.

Game Day timeline

10 a.m. -- Game day ticket office opens (north end zone between Gates 2 and 3)

3 p.m. -- Stadium parking lots open

4 p.m. -- Lycamobile Fan Entertainment Zone presented by PRI Productions opens (south end zone between Gates 1 and 4)

5 p.m. -- TIAA Bank Field seating bowl and all gates open

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m. -- The ROAR and Jaguars alumni autographs (Fan Entertainment Zone)

6:02 p.m. -- Cat Signal

6:30 p.m. -- Pregame festivities begin including team introductions

7 p.m. -- Kickoff

