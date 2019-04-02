Jaguars re-sign offensive lineman Josh Wells

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars added some depth to their offensive line on Tuesday by re-signing Josh Wells.

Over the last four seasons Wells has primarily been the Jaguars swing tackle. He made five starts in 2018 and has appeared in 39 games since signing with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie on May 14, 2014.

Fun fact about Wells. As a high school quarterback in Mechanicsville, Va. he threw for over 4,000 yards with 28 TDs, while rushing for over 900 yards with five scores.

Wells, 6-6, 306, has spent his entire NFL career with the Jaguars.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.