Jaguars release punter Brad Nortman, reports say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After drafting punter Logan Cooke in the seventh round Saturday, the Jaguars have decided to release veteran punter Brad Nortman, according to multiple reports.

Nortman punted for the Jaguars for the past two seasons, averaging 44.1 yards per punt in 2017. Originally signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2012, Nortman joined the Jaguars on a free agent deal before the 2016 season. In his first year in Jacksonville, he averaged 46.6 yards per punt, his second best season in that category.

The move also means that the Jaguars will have a new holder, as Nortman handled placements on field goals and extra points.

Cooke, a three-year starter for Mississippi State, averaged 41.7 yards per punt over his four years for the Bulldogs. In his senior season, he set a personal record by averaging 42.7 yards per punt. His longest punt in 2017 was a 67 yard boot against Georgia.

Cooke and the other Jaguars rookies are scheduled to report for rookie mini-camp May 111-13.

