Jaguars WR DJ Chark out for Sunday vs. Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a quad injury. It will be the first game the rookie has missed this season.

“It’s always disappointing when a guy’s starting to come on, you know, he’s been doing really well, special teams-wise – obviously everyone saw that," said Jaguars head Doug Marrone on Friday. "He’s been doing really well in practice, offensively. It’s a shame, especially when you’re young, you don’t want any types of setbacks during the season. It seems like that’s what’s been going on. Just keep moving.”

As a receiver Chark has come along slowly with 14 catches through 10 game. So far his biggest impact has been as a gunner on the punt team where he has four tackles.

“We’ve looked at a couple different guys out there,” said Marrone when asked who will replace Chark on the punt team. “We’re going to go back in and talk about the rotation of playing, things of that nature, and then see who’s going to go out there and play. We have a couple guys, so we’d have to mix up some of the personnel.”

Marrone added that between defensive tackles Marcell Dareus (back) and Eli Ankou (calf) he expects at least one of the two to be available Sunday.

The rest of the injury report is listed below.

Four players are listed as OUT for Sunday's game in Buffalo.



Full @farahandfarah Injury Report ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jSlt4KPl7M — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.