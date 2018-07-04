Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette takes in Wimbledon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Every Fourth of July, Americans all across the country gather to grill, listen to good tunes, play some cornhole and light up the night sky with fireworks.

Most years, the same could be said for Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. However, this year Fournette opted for something different, making the trip across the pond to Wimbledon.

Fournette said it was his first time at the All-England Tennis Club and wanted a whole new experience this Independence Day.

“Fourth of July is big for us, but I’ve there (United States) my whole life and this was something new for me to experience, to see some of the greats go at it today,” Fournette said. “It’s a great feeling to see those competitors you always hear about, but it’s my first time seeing them in person, and it should be exciting.”

The former LSU Tiger said he has never played a game of tennis in his life, but was sure, with a little practice, he could make a name for himself.

“"I've never played tennis, but if I practice at it I could probably be top five,” Fournette said. “You never know."

Leonard Fournette and the rest of the Jaguars veterans report back for training camp on July 25.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.