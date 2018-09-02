Jaguars sign 10 players to practice squad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars signed 10 players to their practice squad Sunday. All 10 of which were with the team in the preseason and who were cut when the rosters were reduced to 53 on Saturday.

The team signed rookie CB Dee Delaney, rookie LB Nick DeLuca, first-year TE David Grinnage, rookie DL Lyndon Johnson, rookie WR Allen Lazard, rookie QB Tanner Lee, rookie OL KC McDermott, rookie CB Quenton Meeks, rookie S C.J. Reavis and first-year RB Brandon Wilds to the 10-man practice squad.

More information on each player, provided by the Jaguars:

CB Dee Delaney (5-11, 200, Miami): Registered six tackles, three passes defensed and one INT in the preseason with the Jaguars … Recorded 39 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception in lone season at Miami after transferring from The Citadel .... Appeared in 37 games and totaled 132 tackles, 13 INTs and 32 passes defensed at the Citadel ... Most decorated All-American in The Citadel history after being named to the Walter Camp All-American in 2015-2016 and was named to the first team Associated Press All American in 2016 ... At Whale Branch Early College High School in Seabrook, S.C., lettered four times each in football, basketball and baseball and twice in track and field

LB Nick Deluca (6-3, 245, North Dakota State): Originally signed with the Jaguars on Aug. 21, 2018 … Won four NCAA Division I FCS national titles as the Bison went 69-6 over his five years in the program … Nominated for the Butkus Award twice, including in 2016 when he was the only FCS nominee … Named a first-team All-American as a redshirt senior in 2017 finishing second on the team in total tackles (74), tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (6.5) … Received a medical redshirt in 2016 … Named first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference and finished second in voting for MVFC Defensive Player of the Year in 2015 … Led NDSU in tackles in 2015, posting 135 total tackles and tying the school record with 59 solo tackle … Attended Millard North High School (Omaha, Neb.), where he was a two-time first-team all-state selection and won a state championship in 2012

TE David Grinnage (6-5, 265, North Carolina State): Spent the entire 2017 season on Jacksonville’s practice squad … Has yet to appear in an NFL game after originally signing as a rookie free agent with Green Bay on April 30, 2016 … Released by the Packers via injury settlement after sustaining an injury during rookie minicamp … A three-year letterman at North Carolina State University, he caught 67 career passes for 798 yards and nine TDs … Left for the NFL following his redshirt junior season … Attended Newark H.S. in Newark, Del., and was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

DL Lyndon Johnson (6-5, 287, Cincinnati): Played in all four preseason games with the Jaguars in 2018 and recorded five tackles and 0.5 sacks … Appeared in 26 career games at Cincinnati and totaled 31 tackles (17 solo), four tackles for a loss, three sacks and one forced fumble … Saw action in 11 games in his senior season and totaled 19 tackles (10 solo), one tackle for a loss and two sacks ... Prior to enrolling at Cincinnati, he spent two years at Holmes Community College where he totaled 45 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and 9.0 sacks ... Named First-Team All-State by the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges ... Also played basketball at Holmes CC … Attended West Point High School in Mississippi

WR Allen Lazard (6-4, 227, Iowa State): Spent the entire 2018 preseason with the Jaguars and caught four passes for 46 yards … Appeared in 48 games at Iowa State and totaled 241 receptions for 3,360 yards and 26 TDs … Named First-Team All-Big 12 in 2016 and 2017 … Earned MVP and Offensive Player of the Game honors in the Liberty Bowl in his final game … Iowa States career leader in receptions, receiving yards, 100-yard receiving games (12), consecutive 100-yard receiving games (4) and consecutive games with a reception (48) … Started 12 of 13 games in his senior season, leading the team in receptions (71), receiving yards (941), 100-yard receiving games (4) and touchdown catches (10) … His 10 TD catches broke ISU’s single-season mark ... Started 11 of 12 games in his junior season, leading the team in receptions (69), receiving yards (1,018) and TD catches (7) … Broke the school record for 100-yard receiving games with six, ranking second in the Big 12 and tying for 12th nationally ... Second-Team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press, Third-Team by Phil Steele and Honorable Mention by the Big 12 coaches as a sophomore … Attended Urbandale High School (Urbandale, Iowa) and was honored as a First-Team American Family Insurance All-USA All-American and earned All-America honors from Max Preps, State Farm and USA Today ... Father, Ken, played at Iowa State from 1990-93 and brother, Anthony, played football at Iowa State from 2013-16.

QB Tanner Lee (6-4, 218, Nebraska): Drafted by Jacksonville in the sixth round (203rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft … Spent his first two years at Tulane before transferring to Nebraska … Threw for 6,744 yards in 31 career games, finishing with 756 completions and 46 touchdown passes in his college career … Completed 57.5 percent of his passes and threw for 3,143 yards and 23 touchdowns in his lone season as the Huskers’ signal caller, becoming just the fourth Husker to post a 3,000-yard passing season ... His 3,143 passing yards were the most ever by a first-year Husker quarterback, the most in a 12-game season in NU history and ranked third overall in school history ... Started nine games at quarterback as a sophomore at Tulane and threw for 1,639 yards and 11 touchdowns, while completing 52 percent of his passes … Started all 10 of his games in 2014 as a freshman and completed 185-of-336 passes for 1,962 yards and 12 touchdowns ... All of Lee’s passing numbers set Tulane freshman records … Attended Jesuit High School in Louisiana.

OL KC McDermott (6-5, 311, Miami): Spent the entire 2018 training camp and preseason with the Jaguars … Appeared in 40 career games along the offensive line for the Hurricanes and, in his senior season in 2017, was named to the All-ACC Third Team … Started the final 34 games of his career ... Started his senior season at left tackle and helped lead offense to 550-yard performance against Bethune-Cookman in the season opener ... Started nine games at left guard and final four at left tackle as a junior in 2016 … Started six games at left guard and two at right tackle as a sophomore in 2015 … Attended Palm Beach Central and was a First-team all-state selection as junior and a 2014 All-American selection by 247Sports … Older brothers Tyler (Colorado State) and Shane (Miami Fla.) both played college football and Shane spent time on Dallas’, Carolina’s and the New York Giants practice squad.

CB Quenton Meeks (6-1, 209, Stanford): Posted a team-leading 11 tackles (nine solo) and two passes defensed for the Jaguars in the 2018 preseason … Finished his Stanford career with 39 games played, 121 tackles, 25 passes defensed and seven INTs ... As a junior in 2017, earned All-Pac-12 second team honors, in addition to Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention … Was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list and Jim Thorpe Award watch list … Appeared in 14 games played in 2017 and totaled 65 tackles (37 solo), two INTs and eight passes defensed ... All Pac-12 honorable mention as a sophomore in 2016 ... Attended Del Norte (San Diego, Calif.) and lettered in football, track and field and baseball ... Father, Ron, coached in the NFL from 1991-2012 and was the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts during their Super Bowl XLI title run, when both Chris Polian and Dave Caldwell were on the Colts staff ... Father is from Jacksonville, where family still resides.

CB C.J. Reavis (6-0, 198, Marshall): Posted eight tackles (all solo) in the 2018 preseason with Jacksonville … In two seasons with Marshall, tallied 123 tackles (42 solo) in 21 games played … Added 5.0 tackles for loss and five passes defensed ... Saw action in 11 games in 2017 and totaled 63 tackles (32 solo), three tackles for a loss and one INT ... Played in nine games, with six starts, before a season-ending injury in 2016, but still ranked fifth on the team in tackles with 69 (23 solo) ... Season-high 15 tackles came in a win against Florida Atlantic ... Played one season at Virginia Tech before transferring to East Mississippi Community College ... Featured on ‘Last Chance U,’ the Netflix series that documents the East Mississippi football team.

RB Brandon Wilds (6-0, 220, South Carolina): First-year RB has had NFL stints with the Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns, the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons … Spent the Final 15 weeks of the 2017 season on Jacksonville’s practice squad … Appeared in four games with the Jets in 2016 and rushed 10 times for 27 yards … Played in 41 games in his career at South Carolina and totaled 379 carries for 1,844 yards, 13 TDs and recorded 59 receptions for 540 yards and three TDs … Attended Blythewood High School in South Carolina and finished his prep career with 500 carries for 2,700 yards with 29 rushing scores in 33 games.

