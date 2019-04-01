Jaguars sign Alfred Blue to bolster running back position

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans hands the ball off to Alfred Blue #28 during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 21, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars continued their bargain-shopping in free agency with the addition of former Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue on Monday.

Blue, who will turn 28 years old on April 27, spent five years with the Texans, mostly as a backup. He did start nine games in 2015, a season which saw him produce three 100-yard games, including a 102-yard performance against the Jaguars.

The former LSU Tiger joins a running back group that includes Leonard Fournette, whom he preceded at LSU, David Williams and Thomas Rawls, who was added early in the off-season.

Blue was a sixth-round pick of the Texans in 2014.

Blue has occasionally been used as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 69 passes in five seasons. He was not utilized as a kick returner by the Texans.

