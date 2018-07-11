Jaguars to use mobile ticketing only this season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Starting this season, you'll need a smartphone to get into Jaguars home games. The team said all tickets to games at TIAA Bank Field will be delivered via mobile device.

A Jaguars official said mobile ticketing will speed entry into the stadium and give fans a convenient way to transfer or sell their tickets to friends and family via text and email.

The verified tickets can also be sold through the NFL Ticket Exchange program.

What fans can’t do is print them out since, team officials said, the phone is the ticket.

The permanent switch to mobile ticketing comes on the heels of what the team is calling “an enormously successful stadium-wide mobile entry rollout” during the Jaguars’ home playoff game last January.

“The Jaguars and our stadium partners were very pleased with the quick and smooth ingress during our playoff game last season, which featured one of the largest crowds we’ve had in years,” said Chad Johnson, Jaguars chief content officer and senior vice president of sales and service in an email to WJCT News.

“Along with the overwhelmingly positive response from fans, we’re confident now is the time to make this transition permanent,” he added.

As part of the league-wide conversion to digital entry, the Jaguars have been gradually transitioning to full mobile entry over the last several years.

Mobile tickets were enabled in 2015.

Single-game tickets were delivered only via smartphones in 2017, at which time print-at-home PDF tickets were also eliminated, according to the team.

Tickets can be managed on home computers but fans will still need a mobile device to verify the tickets when entering the stadium.

The team has been utilizing mobile entry for several years at free fan events including the team’s annual Draft show and training camp. Daily’s Place concerts and events utilize mobile tickets exclusively, according to the Jaguars.

The official Jacksonville Jaguars’ app is free for Apple and Android devices.

A tutorial on the system is available on the Jaguars website.

For fans that may not have an Apple or Android smartphone, Jaguars Director of Communications Amanda Holt said the team will work directly with those fans. Fans without Apple or Android smartphones that need ticketing assistance can call 904-633-2000.

