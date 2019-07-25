Jaguars training camp off to a running start Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars’ first practice at training camp was off to a running start as fans of all ages lined up bright and early Thursday for the fun to begin.

Gates opened at 8:15 a.m., 30 minutes before practice began. Fans like Bryan “Jaxe Man” Olive said it was a good time through and through. He said he's been coming to open training camp for years.

“I am always proud of my Jaguars. No matter what-- ups downs, left and right-- I’ve been here through thick and thin," Olive said.

Fans were all decked out in black and teal as they hung out with Jaxson De Ville. Seasoned training camp pros will likely know John “Fan Cam” Port. For the last 24 seasons, he has been handing out homemade chili with no signs of slowing down.

“It became a tradition. Instead of doing it at home, I bring chili out here, give it free to the fans, the concessionaires, the security,” Port said.

With some exciting new additions and big-name veterans, fans said they're looking forward to a great season ahead and a crack at the playoffs.

Fans can register online to attend the seven training camps open to the public. Before you go, here are some things you should know first:

Player autograph availability will be limited after each practice.

Practice timing, location and fan access are subject to change due to weather and other factors.

Fans can follow the Jags on social media to stay up-to-date on any changes or weather notifications.

2019 JAGUARS OPEN TRAINING CAMP PRACTICES

Thursday, July 25 8:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Friday, July 26 8:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Saturday, July 27 8:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. (Open exclusively to Jags 365 season ticket members)

Sunday, July 28 8:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Tuesday, July 30 8:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31 8:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Thursday, August 1 8:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

