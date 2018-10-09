Jaguars will sign RB David Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In a move to bolster their injury depleted backfield, the Jaguars signed rookie running back David Williams off of the Denver Broncos practice squad.

Williams, a 7th round draft pick from Arkansas, was cut by Denver after the preseason but was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers.

In four preseason games Williams rushed for 79 yards on 27 carries and had 89 yards on 10 receptions.

The Jaguars placed running back Corey Grant on the injured reserved list on Monday after he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot. That, along with Leonard Fournette's return from a hamstring injury still uncertain, the Jaguars added Williams to the backfield that currently has only two healthy members in T.J. Yeldon and Brandon Wilds.

