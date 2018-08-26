Jaguars WR Marqise Lee carted off field with knee injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Getting out of the preseason healthy is the No. 1 goal of every single coach in the NFL. During the first quarter of Saturday night’s game between the Jaguars and Falcons, Lee caught a 20-yard pass from quarterback Blake Bortles.

Lee was hit low on the play Falcons safety Damontae Kazee and immediately fumbled the ball. It was later ruled that Lee was down by contact. A TV replay appeared to show a potential injury to Lee’s left knee. He was carted off the field and didn’t return. On the play Kazee was penalized for lowering his helmet into Lee's knee.

Although the Jaguars don’t have a true No. 1 receiver, Lee is currently listed a starter along with Keelan Cole. Lee had 56 catches for 702 yards last season.

INJURY UPDATE:@Jaguars WR Marqise Lee has a knee injury and will not return. — Tad Dickman (@TDickman89) August 25, 2018

Jaguars also had free safety Tashaun Gipson (stinger) and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (pectoral muscle) go down with injury. Both were listed as questionable but neither returned.

