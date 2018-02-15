Jalen Ramsey surprises mom with dream car

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey brought his mother to tears Wednesday with a special Valentine's Day gift.

Ramsey surprised his mother with her dream car -- a white Land Rover topped with a big red bow.

The emotional surprise was captured in a video by Daishawn Hayes and posted to social media.

In a voiceover, Ramsey can be heard thanking his mother for supporting him throughout his life.

"You always stood by my side," Ramsey said. "You always did everything for me, along with dad. It was only right to make one of your dreams come true."

The video shows Ramsey's mother crying as she hugs her son.

"I hope you enjoy your dream car. You deserve it," Ramsey said in the video.

