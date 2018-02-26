Next free agent decision for Jaguars could be Allen Robinson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Now that Blake Bortles' new contract is completed, the Jaguars can turn their attention to their other free agents-to-be. Among them, wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Robinson missed nearly all of 2017 after a knee injury in the first quarter of the season opener ended his year as it began. Before the injury, Robinson enjoyed a tremendous training camp. He looked like a player ready to rebound after a 2016 season that saw his receiving yards drop from 1400 to 883 and his touchdowns fall from 14 to six. Robinson said at the end of the season that he was making good progress in his rehab and Monday, he tweeted out this video of him working out.

Bunnies coming back 🐰 pic.twitter.com/C8Q084bxOp — Allen Robinson II (@Thee_AR15) February 26, 2018

Despite the injury, Robinson could still command a substantial contract on the open market, should the Jaguars fail to sign him before free agency starts on March 14.

The team has one other option. They could place the franchise or transition tag on Robinson, guaranteeing him a one year contract. Last year, the franchise tag carried with it a $15.682m. That number will increase in 2018, based on the salaries of the five highest paid receivers in 2017.

