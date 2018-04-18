NFL schedule to be released Thursday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thursday was already going to be a busy day for the Jaguars with the State of the Franchise but it just got busier with the NFL announcing the 2018 schedule will be announced Thursday at 8 p.m.

The Jaguars figure to return to prime time after no night games last year.

The Jaguars are coming off an AFC Championship appearance and have an attractive schedule.

The games most likely to be considered are against New England, Pittsburgh and Dallas. The Patriots and Steelers are home games while the Jaguars travel to Dallas.

