NFL unveils Jaguars 2018 preseason schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars released their preseason schedule on Wednesday and there's a heavy dose of the NFC South in their future.

The team is set to open the preseason at home when Jacksonville plays host to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, Aug. 9-13. Then in Week 2, between Aug. 16 and Aug. 20, the Jaguars will take the show on the road when they take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Week 3--Aug. 23-26--is known as the "dress rehearsal" and in most cases the starters play into the third quarter. That game will be at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Jaguars will close the preseason in Week 4, Thursday, Aug. 30 with an away game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Official dates and times for the first three games have yet to be announced.

The NFL regular season schedule will also be released at a later date. However the Jaguars opponents for 2018 are set.

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles (London game), Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Redskins

Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants

