Plans for bus trip to New England game finalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Organizers that chartered two buses for Jaguars fans last week to get to Pittsburgh are selling tickets for a similar trip to New England this weekend.

The buses will pull out Saturday afternoon and leave Foxboro after the game and arrive back in Jacksonville on Monday morning.

Tickets will cost $275 per person, which includes the bus trip, tolls and stadium parking, but not a game ticket. Payments will be accepted once 45 registrations are confirmed.

The deadline to pay is 5 p.m. Wednesday via Cash app ($NikkiMcGlockton) PayPal (Niknatural612@aol.com).

