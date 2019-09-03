Jaguars

Jaguars claim former Seahawks LB Austin Calitro off waivers

Rookie Joe Giles-Harris waived to make room for new addition

By Cole Pepper - Sports anchor/reporter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five days before kicking off the 2019 season, the Jaguars have claimed linebacker Austin Calitro off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

The move was first reported by NFL Media's Tom Peliserro.

To make room for Calitro, the Jaguars are waiving undrafted rookie Joe Giles-Harris, who initially made the final 53 after the Jaguars cut the roster Saturday.

Calitro played in all 16 games for the Seahawks in 2018, starting five. He signed with the New York Jets out of Villanova and spent his rookie season in 2017 on practice squads with the Cleveland Browns and Seahawks.

The Jaguars are thin on experience at linebacker. The only linebacker with significant starting experience is Myles Jack, who signed a four-year contract extension with the Jaguars this week.

 

 

