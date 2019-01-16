Jaguars

Report: Jaguars zeroing in on John DeFilippo for OC job

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several interviews later, the Jaguars have decided on a offensive coordinator. According to an NFL Network report, the team is expected to hire John DeFilippo.

DeFilippo, 40, was fired as the Vikings offensive coordinator after just 13 games last season as Minnesota's high-powered passing offense stalled in the second half.

Prior to his stint with the Vikings, DeFilippo was the quarterbacks coach for two season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he's credited with the development of Carson Wentz and Nick Foles.

DeFilippo previously worked for the Cleveland Browns as an offensive coordinator and the Oakland Raiders organization before that as a quarterbacks coach.

The Jaguars got rid of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on the heels of a seven-game skid last year. Quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich was temporarily promoted to the job.

