Third edition of Camp Marrone less punishing on players

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Day four at Jaguars training camp meant the first day in pads. So far in 2019, Camp Marrone appears to have evolved past the grueling camp of 2017 and has been even less taxing than the 2018 camp that was crafted with the knowledge that a veteran team was returning after an AFC championship game run.

"There is a big difference, the body feels better, the energy is better. Everyone is a little bit happier out here. We have some free time and stuff and we don’t have to be in the building drained all day. We really appreciate him, so we are going to try and go out there on the field and give him all we got.”

In past years, training camp practices were routinely held in the middle of the day. Heat was a factor. This year with practices scheduled to start at 8:45 a.m., and slightly cooler than usual temperatures and light winds besides, this year's training camp has been, dare I say it, a breeze.

The first day of pads did not include an "Oklahoma Drill." Marrone has never believed in that as a way to get the padded sessions started. There were, however, plenty of pass rush drills. Yannick Ngakoue is still holding out and Calais Campbell didn't participate in the pass rush drills, a veteran's prerogative. That left rookie first-round pick Josh Allen as the focal point of the drills.

Allen got a good rush on Josh Wells, but overall the offensive line showed well on the day.

In a drill to practice late-game situations, the offense worked to get into field goal range with 30 seconds left. Nick Foles hit Dede Westbrook on a slant with Westbrook making a diving catch in front of two defenders. Then Foles found Chris Conley to set up a Josh Lambo field goal to win. Lambo nailed it.

The Jaguars will be off Monday and are scheduled to return to training camp Thursday for a practice session that begins at 8:45 a.m. The session is the fifth of seven sessions that are open to the public.

