Tony Boselli among finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the third straight year, former Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The list will be cut to 15, then to 10 during the Hall of Fame selection meeting the Saturday before the Super Bowl.

Charleton County High School and University of Georgia alum Champ Bailey was also announced as a finalist for the first time.

Boselli was the first draft pick in Jaguars history, taken with the second overall selection of the 1995 draft from the University of Southern California. Almost immediately, he established himself as the foundation piece of Tom Coughlin’s team. He started the last 12 games of the Jaguars’ inaugural season. By his second season in the league, he was considered one of the best left tackles in the game. At 6-foot-7, 324 pounds, Boselli was as powerful as any tackle in the league, but his footwork, agility and competitiveness set him apart. In his first playoff game, Boselli dominated future Hall of Famer Bruce Smith in the Jaguars win in Buffalo in the wildcard round of the playoffs after the 1996 season. It would not be the last time Boselli outplayed a future inductee.

During a nationally televised game on Sunday night, Oct. 12, 1998, Boselli dominated Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor, famously urging Taylor to “come get some more” after the Boselli blocked Taylor out of the play. In an era of outstanding tackles, Boselli was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and was named All-Pro three times.

His Jaguars career ended after the 2001 season when a shoulder injury limited him to three games. With the Jaguars under severe salary cap stress, the team made Boselli one of three players available in the expansion draft and the Houston Texans selected Boselli along with defensive tackles Gary Walker and Seth Payne. Boselli never played a game for the Texans. Boselli returned to Jacksonville and signed a ceremonial contract to return as a Jaguar in 2006.

Boselli has been active in the Jacksonville community with the Boselli Foundation. He founded it in 2007 to serve vulnerable youth in the area with after-school programs focused on providing “academic enrichment and remedial education in the areas of language arts and mathematics, supplemental services, mentoring and character development,” according to the foundation’s website.

Boselli’s post-playing career has seen a move into broadcasting. He spent time as a cohost of a morning radio show on 1010 XL and later as a postgame show host on that station. He's now an analyst and sideline reporter for Westwood One’s coverage of the NFL and a color analyst on the Jaguars radio network.

