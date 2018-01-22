Trip to Foxborough proves especially difficult for one Jags fan

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Traveling to Foxborough, Massachusetts, carried its own struggles, especially for one Jaguars fan.
Jacksonville fan Dan Clayton said he couldn't afford tickets to the AFC Championship game and sought to find a cheaper option.
"Obviously, we couldn't afford the StubHub and SeatGeek prices which are $800 to $1,000 each. So we went Craigslist, and it's a lot cheaper. But you take the risk of getting scammed," Clayton told News4Jax.
He sent $1,000 to someone claiming to have tickets but never received them. He is still working to get his money back, but that didn't stop him from supporting his team.
"Honestly we hold no grudges against them. They are an amazing team, all those guys from the special teams to the offense and defense," Clayton said.
Even though the Jaguars lost 24-20 to the New England Patriots, Clayton said he saw positive signs going into next season.
"It's amazing. Blake (Bortles) is our guy. I don't care what anyone says," Clayton said. "He will be back next year and we will do even better."
Clayton said he will leave Foxborough proud of his team.
