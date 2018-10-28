4 Jaguars players detained after incident at London club

LONDON - Four Jaguars players were detained in London early Sunday morning after reports said they tried to leave a nightclub without paying their bill. This comes less than 12 hours before the team on the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley Stadium.

The Sun newspaper said the incident happened about 4 a.m. London time after a brawl over a £50,000 bar bill. That's the equivalent of $64,000 The fight may have included the bouncers at the club where the fight erupted.

NFL insider Benjamin Albright tweeted that Barry Church and DJ Hayden are two of the athletes involved. A sports web source, 12up.com reported that Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson were also involved in the alleged bar fight. All four are defensive backs for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars confirmed there was some incident in a statement:

We are aware that 4 of our players were detained over restitution of a bill. The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally.”

News reports said the players were in custody for nine hours. News4Jax was told the four would be benched for the game.

The Jaguars arrived in London on Friday and began practicing at Allianz Field. Hundreds of fans were there to greet them as they entered the walk-thru.

The Jaguars and the Eagles are both 3-4. The Jaguars have lost three games in a row.

