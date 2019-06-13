Providence grad Tyler Callihan signs contract with Reds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tyler Callihan is officially a professional baseball player.

The infielder and Providence graduate signed with the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, just 10 days after he was selected in the Major League Baseball draft.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported last week that Callihan’s deal was worth $1.5 million, significantly higher than the slot value for his draft position as the No. 85 pick in the draft ($710,700).

But having signed with South Carolina and rated as one of the top 30 players in the country by numerous scouts and pre-draft publications, Callihan had significant leverage and used it.

His third-round selection (85th overall) is the highest ever for a Providence alum, surpassing pitcher Walker Lockett’s fourth-round spot in 2012 (135th overall).

Dreams became a reality today as I officially joined the Cincinnati Reds organization! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here! Let’s get to work! #Reds #BornToBaseball #MLB @Reds pic.twitter.com/iC9iUMeYw1 — tyler callihan (@tylercallihan1) June 13, 2019

As a senior, Callihan had a monster year, playing in front of scouts many games. He hit .447 with 12 home runs, 36 RBI and drew 20 walks. He struck out just 10 times in 119 plate appearances against a schedule that was the area’s most challenging.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.