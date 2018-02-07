Singing Day 2018: List by school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 2018 National Signing day included scores of student-athletes in our area. Here is a list by school of those who participated in signing day events on Wednesday:

Atlantic Coast – Amelia Root Naval Academy (golf) Ramya Meenakshisundaram South Florida (golf), Uriah Ford Mount Union (football), Rodelson Petit Mount Union (football), Travon Wallace North Carolina Central (football), Brandon Davis Livingstone College (football), Kendall Nash Kennesaw State (tennis), Tamar Accuis Richmond (track), Jared Cox Andrew College (baseball), Andrew Rusak Andrew College (baseball)

Bolles-Orlando Heggs, Wake Forest University (football), Josiah Johnson, University of Massachusetts, Amherst (football), Nick Lewis, University of Kentucky (football), Isaiah Morris, United States Military Academy (football), Rushton Roberts, Colorado State University (football), Mason Yost, Liberty University (football), Alex Salvador-Jacksonville University (soccer), Cami Dade-Kentucky (soccer), Arianna Munoz-Miami, (soccer), Cassidy Wasdin-Florida Atlantic (soccer), Izzy Schwam-Haverford College (volleyball)

Providence-Kallie Jones-Florida International University (softball), Ian Anderson-University of Montevallo (lacrosse), Carter Bradley-University of Toledo (football), Charles Collings-Flagler University (golf), Will Mallory-University of Miami (football), Jake Morrow-Daytona State College (baseball), Allen Roulette-Tallahassee Community College (baseball), Alec Sanchez-Florida State University (baseball), Ryan Williams-University of West Georgia



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.