Jaguars to remove tarps, release 3,500 more playoff seats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One day after selling out all available tickets for the Jaguars' first home playoff game in nearly two decades, the team received permission from the NFL and two sponsors to remove tarps over seats in the upper decks, allowing them to put 3,500 additional seats on sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

On Thursday, all available tickets were sold within one hour of opening sales to the general public.

"We’ve watched firsthand as the community rallied behind the Jaguars during our last few home games, but the demand over the last 48 hours has exceeded expectations," the team said in a statement.

The tickets will only be available online via its app or Jaguars.com/playoffs. After those tickets are sold, the team will make a limited number of standing-room-only tickets available.

It's also possible that the team could make additional tickets available before the game, either because the visiting team -- whoever that turns out to be -- returns some of its allotment.

According to Jaguars.com, there is still premium seating -- in suites and cabanas -- available by calling 904-633-2000.

At midday Thursday, Ticketmaster still had verified resale tickets available online, and both StubHub and SeatGeek sites were showing tickets available, but at above the Jaguars' initial prices.

The Jaguars have covered some of the stadium's original 76,000 seats with tarps since 2005 in an effort to reduce the number of television blackouts. The number of seats covered and configuration has changed over the years, and removal of the tarps for the playoff game required the approval not only of the league, but that of Navy Mutual and the Florida Department of Transportation, which pay to display advertising messages on the tarps that were in place during the regular season.

Wednesday's quick sell-out

It didn't take long for the Jaguars to sell out the first home playoff game in nearly two decades, but as soon as all the tickets were gone, fans -- including some current season ticket holders and some who had reserved for next year -- who shared their issues with the process.

Some people were frustrated because they were unable to get multiple seats together, and some had bigger problems.

Some fans leaving the stadium Wednesday said they were disappointed that fans could buy up to nine tickets for the game, which limited the supply available. One fan wrote on Twitter that the Jaguars' app was “difficult to maneuver” and that, after clicking on seats, the app said, “Another fan took those seats."

Scott Franklin and his wife knew they wanted to attend the first playoff game in Jacksonville in 18 years, so when the Jaguars offered a priority presale if you put down a $100 deposit on season tickets for next year, they put down $200, reserving two seats.

"It was a big incentive to be able to access the playoff tickets. I knew that those tickets were going to be hard to come by, so that was a very big incentive to purchase season tickets for next year," Franklin said.

But Franklin said that incentive didn’t work out. He was told he'd get a presale code by 10 a.m. Wednesday, when that sales window opened. He said he didn’t get the code until almost three hours later, leaving him with slim pickings on seats.

"I feel like they did not hold up to their promise," Franklin said. "I feel like if we would have had the opportunity like many other people did at 10 o’clock to go online and purchase tickets, we would have ended up with better seats than we did."

The Jaguars front office told News4Jax it was not aware of any large-scale issues, but anyone with issues could call the ticket office directly.

