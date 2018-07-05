Victory lane occupied by select few in 2018 Nascar Cup Series

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Big Three of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and last week's winner Kyle Busch have dominated the Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series. They’ve combined for 13 of the 17 race wins this season. In total only six drivers have a win in 2018.



“Only six winners is pretty surprising,” said Austin Dillon. “I feel like with only six winners, I feel like these are the best drivers in the world and we “may not be at the right package right now where we’re not getting enough winners, but that’s my opinion. I feel like there are 40 guys out there that can get it done and only six have won.”

Dillon won the Daytona 500 in February by just edging out Bubba Wallace at the finish line.

“It’s a group effort,” said Wallace. “Kind of like (Ryan) Blaney and Austin (Dillon) said, there have only been six different winners. There are a lot of guys that are not young, that have the gray hair, that have not won yet. Its not all on us. Yeah, NASCAR is promoting a young generation, the youth movement, and all that stuff. But I think its hard for new fans to come in and look at that. The world we live in today is so competitive.”

Wallace called the Coke Zero Sugar 400 a “wild-card race” and said that every driver here has a chance to win.

Recent history suggest last year’s winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won’t repeat. The last eight July races at Daytona have seen different winners.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.