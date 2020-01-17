Still not seeing Channel 4 or CW17 after rescan? Here’s what you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jan. 16 was “Rescan Your TV Day," and many of you who use an antenna to watch WJXT-Channel 4 and WCWJ-Channel 17 have already rescanned your televisions so you can continue to receive our programming.

The Federal Communications Commission required WJXT, CW17 and a thousand other TV stations nationwide to move to new digital frequencies to make room for 5G and other mobile broadband services. That change took place at 10 a.m. Thursday, and we’re happy to report that WJXT and CW17 have successfully transitioned to those new frequencies.

We thank all of our viewers who have already rescanned your TVs. We’re also aware of a very small number of people in our outlying viewing areas, such as Palm Coast and South Georgia, who are experiencing some problems, and we’re going to make some adjustments to increase our signal strength.

“We are re-calculating power levels and are going to turn up the signal strength tomorrow to try to fix any problems,” WJXT and CW17 Chief Engineer James Lowery said Thursday evening.

If you rescanned and your TV is still missing Channel 4, Channel 17 or both, try adjusting your antenna and rescan one more time. If you are still missing our channels, send an email to engineer@wjxt.com with your name, your address (including city, because where you live may make a difference) and a daytime phone number.

We will have another phone bank from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday to answer your rescan questions. You can call 904-348-6022 or 1-800-366-9598 to speak with one of our experts. There are also answers to frequently asked rescan questions on our website.

Additionally, the FCC has provided a variety of online materials to assist viewers in the re-scan process. Information, including an instructional video, a transition schedule and frequently asked questions is available at fcc.gov/tvrescan.

If you use an antenna to watch Channel 4 and CW17 and still haven’t rescanned your TVs, you can do so at any time. You will need to rescan each television or converter box in your house that uses an antenna. Click here to learn how to rescan.

If you subscribe to a pay-TV service, such as cable or satellite, you do not need to do anything.