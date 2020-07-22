Score tickets to our Championship Rewind Watch Party

Let’s face it: the pandemic has upended our weekends. Instead of going out, many of us are now spending our precious free time glued to our TV screens.

And there’s nothing wrong with that.

But just because you’re not constantly out and about doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a football game and trivia in the company of some friends and complete strangers.

REGISTER: Sign up for News4JAX Insider

That’s why News4JAX Insider is bringing back Championship Rewind this Saturday — only this time we’re holding a watch party for a replay of the Gators’ ’08 national championship game.

Just like last weekend, the game kicks off at 8 p.m. on Channel 4 and News4JAX.com. And for the die-hard fans, Gators Breakdown host David Waters will quarterback our Watch Party starting at 7:30 p.m.

Inside the watch party, you’ll have a feed of the game, trivia for the chance to take home a nifty prize and plenty of Florida football banter and memories to take you back to the magic of the 2008 victory.

One major change? We are charging for tickets this time around. But the first 10 Insiders to sign up will get theirs free of charge. After that, tickets are $5 for Insiders and $10 for general admission.

TICKETS: Claim your watch party tickets

So treat yourself to some football and fun this weekend with Championship Rewind. Reserve your tickets by clicking here and then keep an eye on your inbox for Zoom details.