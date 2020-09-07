Your guide to Tuesday’s #FluVaxJax coverage on News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doctors are voicing concerns about what’s being described as a “twindemic,” as flu season is expected to collide with the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s why the city of Jacksonville and Duval County Medical Society are teaming up to launch #FluVaxJax, a community-wide campaign to get people vaccinated as part of an effort to keep area hospitals from being overwhelmed by incoming patients.
Here at News4Jax, we’re dedicating Tuesday to equip you with the information you need, from explaining the best ways to protect your children to the two symptoms that set the flu and COVID-19 apart.
Below is a rundown of the coverage you can expect to see starting Tuesday morning:
- 7:15 a.m. — Protecting your children from the flu. Certain age groups need two doses of the vaccine for them to be fully effective. We’re going to break it down for parents step by step.
- 8:15 a.m. — The flu mist versus the flu shot. We’ll discuss the differences between the two vaccines, and who should be receiving which version of the vaccine and who should not.
- 9:20 a.m. — Flu answers for the senior population. We’ll talk about protecting our parents, grandparents and elderly loved ones from both COVID-19 and influenza this flu season.
- 5:15 p.m. — We’re digging deeper into the concerns for hospitals as they prepare to deal with both flu patients and the patients already hospitalized with novel coronavirus.
- 6:15 p.m. — We’ll be putting flu vaccine myths to the test using our Trust Index to help you and your loved navigate the differences between what’s true and which claims aren’t.
- 10:15 p.m. — Telling flu and COVID-19 apart. These two viruses share some common ground as symptoms go. But there are two symptoms that can help you tell them apart.
- 11:15 p.m. — To vaccinate or not? We’re sharing the stories of two local mothers, and we’ll tell you why one of them chooses to vaccinate her family while the other mother does not.