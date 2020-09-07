Your guide to Tuesday’s #FluVaxJax coverage on News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doctors are voicing concerns about what’s being described as a “twindemic,” as flu season is expected to collide with the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why the city of Jacksonville and Duval County Medical Society are teaming up to launch #FluVaxJax, a community-wide campaign to get people vaccinated as part of an effort to keep area hospitals from being overwhelmed by incoming patients.

That's why the city of Jacksonville and Duval County Medical Society are teaming up to launch #FluVaxJax, a community-wide campaign to get people vaccinated as part of an effort to keep area hospitals from being overwhelmed by incoming patients.

Below is a rundown of the coverage you can expect to see starting Tuesday morning: