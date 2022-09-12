2022 Jacksonville Image Awards program

The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards, presented by the Porter Firm, recognize achievements in the African American community. This year marks a return to an in-person award gala.

The inaugural year of 2020 was held at the Ritz Theatre & Museum, while the 2021 awards became a virtual celebration to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you plan on attending the 2022 awards or cannot join us, we want to help you follow along. For the second year, News4JAX and CW17 have created a digital program that details each award, plus background information on all of our finalists from the 2022 awards show.

Click the corresponding button to open your program full (DESKTOP VIEW | MOBILE VIEW) or use the programs below:

Desktop View