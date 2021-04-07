SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX launched its 23rd round of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday.

At least 60 spacecraft are packed into the Falcon 9 rocket nose cone for liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station launch complex 40.

SpaceX is also preparing to launch an international crew of astronauts later this month, marking the third time for the private space company under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

The upcoming Starlink launch will mark the company’s 10th this year.