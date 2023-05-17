AI raising concerns of deciphering what’s real, fake

Seeing is no longer believing, artificial intelligence technology is becoming more accessible, making it possible for just about anyone to create realistic images. Unfortunately, this also means scammers can now use AI images and videos to trick people.

However, there are red flags that will separate the real from the fake.

The Better Business Bureau has released a new warning on these types of scams and how to spot them.

If you see a surprising photo of a politician or celebrity, look closer before you believe what’s in the picture. Search the image in the highest-possible resolution and then zoom in.

You’ll likely find a few giveaways, for example, in an image of the Pope, you can see the missing half of the other chain.

If you look closely, you can see an issue with the fingers in the image.

AI can also have a hard time with other physical traits, like asymmetry in human faces and teeth. Also, look out for an airbrushed look.

Another way to verify a photo is to check the source. This can be hard to do, so try to trace the photo back to the original post to see who shared the image or video and why they shared it. If you notice any red flags, it could be fake.

Also, use reverse image search, which can bring up all the websites where the image has been shared, which can help you understand the context of the image and its origins.

The best thing you can do is always fact-check what you see when it comes to AI.