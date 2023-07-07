Protect your tech: How heat can damage your devices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures climb outside. it’s important to remember to protect your tech from the heat!

Leaving your laptop or tablet in your car can fry the processor, lower your battery’s life and even make the hard drive swell.

The lithium batteries inside your tech are also a fire hazard, as the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department warned last month. The battery can overheat and catch fire or even explode.

Almost any item that is rechargeable from your cellphone to portable chargers and vape pens has lithium ion batteries.

Just days after JFRD’s warning, a lithium battery in a golf cart sparked a house fire in E-Town, destroying the home.

So how hot is too hot when it comes to your technology?

Experts say generally, once it hits 90 to 95 degrees, you should start shielding your devices from the heat.

Remember that your car will be hotter inside than the outside,

If you must leave your tech in the car, keep it face down and out of direct sunlight.

Experts recommend you keep it in a pocket or underneath a blanket or papers.

You also want to make sure it is completely powered off.

Finally, another obstacle we have to deal with in Florida is the humidity. Moving from one sudden temperature to another is not good for technology.

It creates condensation that can damage its inter-workings, especially a laptop.

So next time you take your computer outside during lunch, shut it down before you use it in your A/C cooled office.

It is best to give it a few minutes to adjust to the new temperature before booting it up again.