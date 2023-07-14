Jacksonville contracting company breaks ground on new electric vehicle innovation center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new “client-driven” electric vehicle innovation design center is coming to Jacksonville and will be open for public use.

Miller Electric Company, a national electrical and technology contractor, and CBRE, a commercial real estate services and investment firm -- both based in Jacksonville -- broke ground Friday on the new EV design center.

The cutting-edge facility, which will be at the Miller Electric Company campus on Southpoint Parkway, will aim to alleviate the challenges clients face when choosing electric vehicle charging options and infrastructure.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and other city leaders, including executives from JEA and JTA, attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The design center will showcase the latest sustainable technologies, including inductive charging, solar canopies, battery storage, micro-grids, and transparent use-case data, allowing clients to witness the environmental benefits of these innovations.

The center will house a diverse array of EV technologies and microgrid solutions, empowering clients to make informed decisions by exploring various manufacturer solutions. With seven Level 3 chargers and four Level 2 chargers from multiple manufacturers and software providers, the center offers clients -- and the public -- a chance to test and evaluate different options.

Miller Electric said it will be the only client-driven center in the U.S. that welcomes public use.