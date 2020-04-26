Corrine Brown’s release from prison; how Florida is handling unemployment; temporary suspension of immigration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney joins "This Week In Jacksonville” to break down the legal arguments for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s release from prison.
Florida Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter explains the progress Florida has made with unemployment.
Plus, immigration attorney Giselle Carson describes how she thinks the temporary pause on immigration could impact the United States.
