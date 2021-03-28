Jacksonville City Council meetings; ‘anti-riot’ bill; Feeding Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Councilman Terrance Freeman joins this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville” to discuss the City Council meetings in March that included discussions of the NOPE bill and the replacement of septic systems in the Christobel neighborhood.

Then, Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and state Rep. Cord Byrd join the show to share their views on HB 1, the so-called “anti-riot” bill.

Finally, Susan King, president and CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida, joins the show to talk about her meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and the help her organization is receiving and providing for COVID-19 relief.