Pride Month lights on Acosta Bridge; State Sen. Travis Hutson; 100 Black Men of Jacksonville President Ronnie King

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” Equality Florida’s Jimmy Midyette discusses the impact of changing the lights on the Acosta Bridge from rainbow for Pride Month to blue and then back to rainbow again.

State Sen. Travis Hutson weighs in on the governor signing the largest state budget in Florida’s history. Some of the vetoes included killing requests to fund the Hotel Ponce de Leon Preservation and Restoration ($250,000) and a program called St. John’s Schools Classroom to Careers/Flagships.

And 100 Black Men of Jacksonville President Ronnie King reacts to a bill that would have given $1 million to a project called Coding in Color being vetoed.