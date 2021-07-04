Edward Waters College becomes Edward Waters University; Florida TaxWatch; Connecting veterans with mental health care

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” Edward Waters College is now officially Edward Waters University. President Zachary Faison joins us on the show to talk about what the historic change means for students, staff and the community.

Also, Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro discusses the nonpartisan group’s view of the state budget that just went into effect this week.

And the coordinated effort to protect American heroes from the horrors of war on this Independence Day: Elizabeth Sherr, the clinic director at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone, joins us.