'Chance the Snapper' gets A+ during examination

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Chance the Snapper, the elusive alligator that surfaced in Chicago a week ago, received a full health check-up at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park on Thursday. 

Veterinarians from the University of Florida examined the alligator and said: "he didn’t mind at all, being surrounded by all the ladies." 

They also added that on Friday he was very alert and moving around after having blood drawn, a great sign after an exam. 

