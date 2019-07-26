'Chance the Snapper' gets A+ during examination

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Chance the Snapper, the elusive alligator that surfaced in Chicago a week ago, received a full health check-up at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park on Thursday.

Veterinarians from the University of Florida examined the alligator and said: "he didn’t mind at all, being surrounded by all the ladies."

They also added that on Friday he was very alert and moving around after having blood drawn, a great sign after an exam.

