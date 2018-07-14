Homeless man says thank you with a song

Houston, Tx - A Texas woman didn't expect one homeless man would sing for his supper.

Her random act of kindness was warmly received by a man who was living on the street and desperate for his next meal.

Crystala Poole met Maurice at McDonalds when she approached him to buy his lunch.

She had the idea after her original plan to celebrate her 35th birthday fell through. She decided to do 35 acts of kindness for a stranger.

She didn't expect to be serenaded on her next encounter.

Crystala handed the man a bag from McDonalds and in return Maurice belted out a silky-smooth rendition of happy birthday.

She pulled out her phone and captured the entire thing on video.

Both of them left happily surprised, but Crystala was curious to know more about the Maurice and his amazing voice.

She posted the video asking for help to see if anyone knew his full name or where to find him.

