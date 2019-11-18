Residents concerned after recent crashes on County Road 210

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Two serious crashes on County Road 210 west of Interstate 95 last week fueled growing concern by residents of the fast-growing area.

A man and his two teenage daughters were among four people hospitalized after a head-on crash near the Cimarrone Country Club last Tuesday. There were more injuries in another crash two days later.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t keep track of crashes for any particular stretch of road4TownPost but acknowledged that accidents are frequently reported on this stretch of road.

Locals say there are accidents there all the time, especially where CR-210 goes from four lanes to two just before a curve in the highway.

People who live in this area told News4Jax that with all of growth, it is probably time to make some changes.

Michelle Steighner has lived in South Hampton for 14 years and she’s watched the area and its traffic patterns change over that time.

“This stretch through here does not allow for all of that extra traffic,” Steighner said.

The stretch of road between South Hampton’s two entrances -- where the two lanes curve -- makes some

“I’m always watching,” Greg Thompson said. “IF I am going west, I (hug) the shoulder trying to stay away from the yellow line. And if I am coming east, then I kind of stay away because you just never know.”

Thompson thinks widening the road would help alleviate some of the issues, but so would obeying the posted speed and drivers focusing on what they are doing.

“Go to the speed limit, don’t get distracted and pay attention to everything around you,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office said with more traffic, more accidents are going to happen and drivers need to take it slow and be aware of their surroundings.