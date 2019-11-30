SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Live Oak residents were killed early Saturday morning in a head-on collision at the intersection of County Road 132 and 34th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Michael Brown, 36, was driving his Kia Soul west on CR-132, also known as Stagecoach Road, at 4:15 a.m. when he veered into the eastbound lane and struck Courney Palmer, 29, in her Buick Rendezvous. According to the FHP report, Brown died at the scene and Palmer was taken to Shands Hospital in Live Oak, where she also died.

The report said both drivers were wearing seatbelts and the accident was not alcohol-related. Troopers are still investigating why Brown left his travel lane.

The accident happened off U.S. 129 north of Interstate 10 and south of the Spirit of Suwannee Music Park.