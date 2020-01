Published: January 12, 2020, 9:19 am Updated: January 12, 2020, 9:34 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating a traffic fatality Sunday morning on Plummer Road between Old Kings Road and U.S. 301.

The road is closed during the investigation.

Police have not released any information, but a viewer told News4Jax viewer there is car in a pond near Jacksonville Ranch Club.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.