FHP: Man charged with DUI after crashing with 3 kids in truck

POMONA PARK, Fla. – A Putnam County man is facing multiple DUI charges after a crash just before midnight Monday in Pomona Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Raymond Butler, 30, turned his Chevy Silverado left from U.S. 17 northbound onto Main Street across the path of an oncoming van.

The vehicles collided, leaving the 32-year-old driver of the van with serious injuries, according to the FHP crash report.

Troopers said a 29-year-old woman and three children -- ages 12, 10 and 4 -- were in the Silverado with Butler.

He was charged with DUI, DUI property damage and DUI serious bodily injury to another, troopers said. He was also cited for having an open container in the truck and for violating the right of way.