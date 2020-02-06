Deadly crash blocks lanes of SR 207 in southern St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on State Road 207 in southern St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the single-vehicle crash happened about 2 p.m. on S.R. 207 near Armstrong Road.

The driver died at the scene, troopers said.

At last check, at least one northbound lane and one southbound lane of S.R. 207 were blocked between Scoville Road and Armstrong Road.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.