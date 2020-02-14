Overturned dump truck leaking fuel on I-95
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A dump truck overturned Friday morning on I-95 southbound at Atlantic Boulevard, according to Jacksonville firefighters.
The truck was leaking diesel fuel.
Hazmat was called in to clean up the fuel.
The right lane of the highway is blocked, and delays should be expected.
