TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of Beaver Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash Sunday afternoon on Beaver Street in the Whitehouse area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The FHP website shows the crash was reported just after 3:15 p.m.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Beaver Street was shut down between Maple Avenue and Jones Road.
It’s unclear when the road will reopen.
