86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of Beaver Street

Scroll down for interactive map of current traffic conditions

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Tags: Traffic Alert, Jacksonville
WJXT
WJXT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash Sunday afternoon on Beaver Street in the Whitehouse area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP website shows the crash was reported just after 3:15 p.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Beaver Street was shut down between Maple Avenue and Jones Road.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: