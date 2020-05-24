TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of Beaver Street

Published: May 24, 2020, 3:45 pm Updated: May 24, 2020, 3:50 pm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash Sunday afternoon on Beaver Street in the Whitehouse area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP website shows the crash was reported just after 3:15 p.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Beaver Street was shut down between Maple Avenue and Jones Road.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.